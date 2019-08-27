TYLER — The city of Tyler needs your help. According to our news partner KETK, a community-wide building of a new playground is set for September 21 at Gassaway Park. The re-do is thanks to a grant from a national non-profit called “KaBOOM!” But the city needs volunteers to get the job done. Anyone is welcome, and there will be things for all ages and skill levels available. Officials say they’ll need at least 200 helpers that day, and you’ll also get fed. The playground build will happen rain or shine. Wear closed-toe shoes that you don’t mind getting dirty.