Today is Tuesday August 27, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

City Needs Volunteers for Playground Build

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2019 at 9:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The city of Tyler needs your help. According to our news partner KETK, a community-wide building of a new playground is set for September 21 at Gassaway Park. The re-do is thanks to a grant from a national non-profit called “KaBOOM!” But the city needs volunteers to get the job done. Anyone is welcome, and there will be things for all ages and skill levels available. Officials say they’ll need at least 200 helpers that day, and you’ll also get fed. The playground build will happen rain or shine. Wear closed-toe shoes that you don’t mind getting dirty.

City Needs Volunteers for Playground Build

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2019 at 9:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The city of Tyler needs your help. According to our news partner KETK, a community-wide building of a new playground is set for September 21 at Gassaway Park. The re-do is thanks to a grant from a national non-profit called “KaBOOM!” But the city needs volunteers to get the job done. Anyone is welcome, and there will be things for all ages and skill levels available. Officials say they’ll need at least 200 helpers that day, and you’ll also get fed. The playground build will happen rain or shine. Wear closed-toe shoes that you don’t mind getting dirty.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement