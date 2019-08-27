Jason Merritt/Getty Images via ABC(LOS ANGELES) — With more than 20 years under her belt as a pioneering artist, Jennifer Lopez has learned that it’s all about balance when it comes to sustaining a successful career.

In a new feature story for Variety, Lopez shares how she manages to find equilibrium amidst her juggling act of being a global star, mother of two and the soon-to-be wife of Alex Rodriguez. She says it all comes down to carving out quality time for her family — even if that means nearly turning down her role in the hotly-anticipated film, Hustlers.

“We were supposed to do it last summer, and I had worked so much,” Lopez explained. “I was like, ‘I have to stay home with my kids and Alex.’”

Fortunately, director Lorene Scafaria was able to persuade the Bronx-bred entertainer to stay with the project by postponing production.

In Hustlers, Lopez stars as Ramona, the ringleader of a New York City strip club who masterminds a plan to turn the tables on her Wall Street clients. She’s joined by a star-studded cast that includes Constance Wu, Lizzo, KeKe Palmer and Cardi B.

Lopez says the role shows her range as an actress.

“Maybe 30 years ago, it was very ‘Oh, you’re the Latin girl. You’ll do Spanish roles; you’ll play maids; you’ll only be limited to this little box,’” she said. “It’s about getting people in the business — the agents, the managers, the Tommy Mottolas of the world — to believe this girl can do more. But you have to prove yourself, too.”

Hustlers hits heaters on September 13.

