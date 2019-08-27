TROUP — The City of Troup took steps on Monday night towards getting a new park. According to our news partner KETK, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will dedicate half of $122,000 needed for improvements, with the Troup Community Development Corporation providing the other $61,000. The city held a groundbreaking ceremony with City officials and citizens on hand for the kick off. The new park will feature a new half court basketball court, picnic tables, a large children’s play feature, along with fencing and handicapped parking. Completion is projected in less than 90 days, depending on the weather.