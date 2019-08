LONGVIEW — Buckner Children and Family Services has named Shelly Smith as the nonprofit’s Executive Director in Longview. Smith will take on her new role on Aug. 30. Smith comes to Buckner after leading East Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates as its executive director for the last six years. Prior to her work at CASA, Smith held multiple supervisory roles at the Gregg County Juvenile Probation Department and has 22 years of actionable experience with children and families.