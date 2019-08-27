TYLER — Smith County property taxes are going up after the Smith County Commissioner’s Court approved the measure Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the measure passed 4 to 1. The goal for the county is to raise more revenue to balance out expenses. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said earlier this month that the county has been dipping into its savings account for years. The increase will ramp up from 33.7 cents to 34.5 cents per $100 of value. Smith County will still have the 12th lowest tax rate out of all 254 counties in Texas, despite the escalation.