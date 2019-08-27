ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Hold your breath — literally. Kim Kardashian West has announced SKIM as the new name of her shapewear line.

West initially announced her line would be called Kimono Solutionwear, but was called out for cultural appropriation. She later announced the name would be changing.

On Monday, she posted an Instagram photo of models sporting the shapewear and explained in her caption, “My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me.”

“I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name. After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of @SKIMS Solutionwear™ coming September 10,” she continued.

Many fans are excited about the name change and applauded West’s efforts to make things right.

Model Ashley Graham cheered the announcement, writing, “YES YES YES! I can’t wait to try this! ESP the one legged shaper! Congrats power house!”

The upcoming solution-based shapewear will be available in sizes XXS to 5XL and will come in a variety of different cuts and colors.

