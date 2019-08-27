garett_mosher/iStock(NEW YORK) — It may still be summertime, but the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at Starbucks.

But now, that’s not the only fall beverage on the menu.

Tuesday, Starbucks introduced a new fall drink: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

Made with Starbucks Cold Brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and dusted with pumpkin spice topping, it’s a match made in heaven for cold coffee lovers.

The new fall cold brew drink is the first new pumpkin-flavored coffee in 16 years, since the Pumpkin Spice Latte made its debut in 2003.

The seasonal drink has become a cultural phenomenon and is one of the coffee chain’s top-selling seasonal beverages of all time, with more than 424 million sold.

Although Starbucks brought the Pumpkin Spice Latte back earlier this year, we all know that this time of the year doesn’t last very long!

