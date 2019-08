LINDALE –Lindale PD are searching for a woman who they say was involved in a hit-and-run parking lot at the Walmart parking lot. According to our news partner KETK, it is unknown if anyone was hurt in the accident or what damage was caused by the collision. The woman is driving a Maroon colored SUV, that could be a Kia Sportage. If you know this persons identity, contact Detective Curtis Philpot by email at curtisp@lindaletx.gov or call 903-882-3313.