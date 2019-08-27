Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Once again, Forbes has ranked the highest-paid actresses in the world, and once again Scarlett Johansson tops the list.

The financial whizzes at the magazine compiled its new Highest-Paid Actresses list by tallying up their takes from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019.

ScarJo’s reported $56 million bottom line was boosted by her compensation for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Forbes notes her work in the Marvel movies earned her an “eight-figure check” as well as lucrative profit points — which were especially profitable, considering Endgame is now the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Coming in second on Forbes’ list: Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara, who earned $44 million in that same frame, not only for her work on the long-running ABC sitcom, but also from her signature lines of everything from jeans to home furnishings.

While she became a star in movies like Cruel Intentions and Legally Blonde, Reese Witherspoon — ranked third — is making a mint as a producer. Her $35 million take between June and June 2018/19 was earned in part by producing the Emmy-winning HBO hit Big Little Lies, and the upcoming Natalie Portman film Lucy in the Sky, among other projects.

Right below Reese in fourth place is her Big Little Lies co-star, Nicole Kidman. Kidman continuously works on screens big and small; 2018 saw her play the hero’s mom in Aquaman, and she’ll soon be seen in both the Fox News-set movie Bombshell, and the drama The Goldfinch.

Rounding out the top five is former Friends star Jennifer Aniston. Back in the day she made a million bucks an episode playing Rachel Green, and she continues to make bank from that role, thanks to syndication and streaming deals. Like Witherspoon, she’s also turned to producing: She’s starring in, and calling the shots behind-the-scenes on, her new Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.

Several other stars on the list are actress-producer hyphenates as well: Emmy winning, Elizabeth Moss, ranked seventh, co-produces Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Margot Robbie, ranked eighth, co-produced the upcoming film Birds of Prey.

Oscar-winning actress-turned Mindhunter series co-producer Charlize Theron came in ninth, and in tenth position, Ellen Pompeo, who gets paid big bucks to star in and co-produce Grey’s Anatomy.

Here’s the full top ten list of Forbes‘ World’s Highest-Paid Actresses Of 2019:



1. Scarlett Johansson – $56 million

2. Sofia Vergara – $44.1 million

3. Reese Witherspoon – $35 million

4. Nicole Kidman – $34 million

5. Jennifer Aniston – $28 million

6. Kaley Cuoco – $25 million

7. Elisabeth Moss – $24 million

8. Margot Robbie – $23.5 million

9. Charlize Theron – $23 million

10. Ellen Pompeo – $22 million

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.