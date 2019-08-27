TYLER — Smith County 114th District Court Administrator Tammy Camp-Miller was celebrated for 25 years of service on Tuesday to the county. Mrs. Camp-Miller began working as a tax clerk for County District Clerk’s Office in August of 1994, at the age of 25. She went to work for the 114th District Court as the Assistant Court Coordinator in 1997. Eventually she moved to position of Court Administrator. Mrs. Camp-Miller said she has enjoyed working directly with District Attorney’s Office, defense attorneys and law enforcement in helping serve the citizens of Smith County.

Nicole Edwards, Administrative Assistant to the Smith County Commissioners Court, was recognized for five years of service to the county. Kimberly Fuller, Deputy Clerk for Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace, was also recognized for five years of service to Smith County. Other Smith County employees recognized this month for years of service include:

10 Years: Jeffery Hobson, Sheriff’s Office

5 Years: Brandon Draper, Robert Garcia and Larry Swinford, Sheriff’s Office