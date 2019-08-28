iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL INTERLEAGUE Baltimore 2, Washington 0 Toronto 3, Atlanta 1 Boston 10, Colorado 6 AMERICAN LEAGUE Cleveland 10, Detroit 1 Oakland 2, Kansas City 1 Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1 Minnesota 3, Chi White Sox 1 LA Angels 5, Texas 2 NY Yankees 7, Seattle 0 NATIONAL LEAGUE Chi Cubs 5, NY Mets 2 Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4 Cincinnati 8, Miami 5 St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3 Arizona 3, San Francisco 2 LA Dodgers 9, San Diego 0 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Indiana 86, Las Vegas 71 Phoenix 95, New York 82 Washington 95, Los Angeles 66 Minnesota 93, Chicago 85 Connecticut 89, Seattle 70 Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

