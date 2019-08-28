ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Dorian is bearing down on Puerto Rico where heavy rain and possibly life-threatening flash flooding are expected Wednesday. Though Dorian is not forecast to hit the island as a hurricane, the Puerto Rican government said it is fully prepared for the impact. Many in Puerto Rico are still reeling from the devastation of 2017's Hurricane Maria, including the tens of thousands of residents living under blue tarp roofs. Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez said Monday night that the government is 90% ready to deal with any possible damage Dorian might cause. More than 7,400 generators and three mega generators are already on the island, according to the governor. At least 360 shelters will open, accommodating up to 48,500 people. President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration, which will provide federal assistance in Puerto Rico. The governor said she is in communication with the White House and there is a new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representative on the island assisting in response coordination. "The response to Tropical Storm Dorian will be on top of a complex recovery effort," the FEMA spokesperson said. "Even a smaller and less severe storm could have significant impact." After clearing Puerto Rico, Dorian is forecast to move through the the northern Bahamas. Dorian may strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane with winds near 100 mph as it approaches the Florida coast over the holiday weekend. As the Atlantic hurricane season nears Sept. 10 -- its peak -- Dorian isn't the only tropical storm on the move. Newly-formed Tropical Storm Erin is expected to bring rough surf to the East Coast beaches from the Carolinas to New England this Labor Day weekend. Otherwise, it is not expected to directly impact the East Coast.

Tropical Storm Dorian bears down on Puerto Rico

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2019 at 8:36 am

ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Tropical Storm Dorian is bearing down on Puerto Rico where heavy rain and possibly life-threatening flash flooding are expected Wednesday.



Though Dorian is not forecast to hit the island as a hurricane, the Puerto Rican government said it is fully prepared for the impact.



Many in Puerto Rico are still reeling from the devastation of 2017's Hurricane Maria, including the tens of thousands of residents living under blue tarp roofs.



Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez said Monday night that the government is 90% ready to deal with any possible damage Dorian might cause.



More than 7,400 generators and three mega generators are already on the island, according to the governor.



At least 360 shelters will open, accommodating up to 48,500 people.



President Donald Trump has approved an emergency declaration, which will provide federal assistance in Puerto Rico.



The governor said she is in communication with the White House and there is a new Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) representative on the island assisting in response coordination.



"The response to Tropical Storm Dorian will be on top of a complex recovery effort," the FEMA spokesperson said. "Even a smaller and less severe storm could have significant impact."



After clearing Puerto Rico, Dorian is forecast to move through the the northern Bahamas.



Dorian may strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane with winds near 100 mph as it approaches the Florida coast over the holiday weekend.



As the Atlantic hurricane season nears Sept. 10 -- its peak -- Dorian isn't the only tropical storm on the move.



Newly-formed Tropical Storm Erin is expected to bring rough surf to the East Coast beaches from the Carolinas to New England this Labor Day weekend.



Otherwise, it is not expected to directly impact the East Coast.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back