SMITH COUNTY — A Tyler man has been charged with promotion of child pornography after confessing to police that he distributed it through his Facebook account, according to an arrest warrant obtained by our news partner KETK. Andrew Armstrong, 27, was investigated for more than a year by the Tyler Police Department on different occasions where they received tips that he was distributing child porn. Armstrong uploaded multiple images of child pornography, according to Tyler police. One of them included a girl, aged 8-12.

A Smith County Grand Jury issued a subpoena to Suddenlink to find out where the posts were coming from and it led them Brookhollow Apartments in Tyler. Months later, another tip came in that a child pornographic image was uploaded to a phone that was registered to Andrew Armstrong. This tip also included an email address that was linked to Armstrong. Armstrong is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $200,000 bond. Armstrong has waived his right to be arraigned and his hearing for September 6 has been canceled, according to Smith County Judicial records. He is due to in court on October 9 at 1:30 p.m. His trial is scheduled for October 14.