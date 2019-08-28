Contigo(NEW YORK) — Contigo released a consumer warning and issued a voluntary recall on lids for 5.7 million water bottles for kids.

The company, in partnership with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, issued the recall for Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles on Monday due to a potential choking hazard.

“The water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children,” CPSC wrote in a release about the hazard.

According to Contigo, “no injuries have been reported” but “out of an abundance of caution,” the company has urged consumers to see if their water bottle lid is affected.

“Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching, including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths,” the commission said.

About 157,000 bottles were sold in Canada and about 28,000 sold in Mexico.

The affected kids’ cleanable water bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online from April 2018 through June 2019 for between $9 and $24.

Full details on the recall and what to do if your lid was affected are available here.

