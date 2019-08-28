Today is Wednesday August 28, 2019
Marshall ISD Bus Driver Arrested After Hitting Parked Car

Posted/updated on: August 28, 2019 at 11:13 am
MARSHALL — Marshall police have arrested a Marshall ISD bus driver following a hit and run on Monday morning. According to our news partner KETK, there were no children on the bus at the time of the accident. A witness told police that an MISD bus hit a parked car. The investigation lead police to question driver Mareida McCay of Marshall, who said she looked down and thought she hit a curb before continuing on her route. Investigators believe she had to have known the impact was more than striking a curb. McCay was placed under arrest for duty on striking an unattended vehicle.

