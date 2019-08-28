ATHENS — A Henderson County Deputy Jimmy Moseley is being hailed as a hero for his actions that saved a man’s life from a burning vehicle. According to our news partner KETK, Deputy Moseley, with the help of another passerby, pulled the man away from the wreck which had now set the ditch it crashed into on fire. The man was taken to the hospital. Moseley was treated for flash burns across the left side of his face and arm. Mosley elected to go home instead of to the hospital.

Moseley said in a statement that he has grown to appreciate life after he himself was saved by his wife. “Just before I came to work here I had a heart attack,” the 30-year-old said. “My wife is the only reason I am alive. She took me to the hospital, saved my life. So we’re all living on borrowed time. It is all good.” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said, “For every man and woman in our Office, service matters. Jimmy’s bravery is this life-threatening, near-tragedy, saved a life and exemplifies the best we have to offer.”