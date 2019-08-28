ALTO — Alto ISD released their students early Wednesday afternoon after severe rain and winds created distress on the school campus. According to our news partner KETK, school officials said some buildings experienced flooding and water leaks. AISD administration and staff worked through out the morning to ensure students had a safe, dry place to conduct class. Students were released at 1:00 p.m. School officials felt confident that classes would resume to normal the rest of the week, but will notify parents Wednesday night about classes for Thursday. The district is hopeful to begin work on long term roofs for the district next week.