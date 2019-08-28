TYLER — Mountain Bike Trails of Texas has ranked Lindsey Park in the top 10 of biking trails in the state. According to our news partner KETK, the popular website ranked the local trail the 7th best out of 861. The ranking was given based on their difficulty level and ratings among viewers. Lindsey Park is rated as an intermediate trail with a 4.5/5 star rating. The biking trails is 15.1 miles in length with a 2% elevation grade. Dogs are allowed on the trail but must be leashed. The trail is managed by the Tyler Bicycle Club and the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department.