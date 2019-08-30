Today is Friday August 30, 2019
Fund Set Up for Children of Beloved Jacksonville ISD Principal

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2019 at 3:30 pm
JACKSONVILLE — A GoFundMe page has been created to help provide a future college fund for the children of late Jacksonville ISD assistnat principal Elgin Johnson. Johnson died at his home Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, tributes have poured in from parents, faculty, and former students. The contributions have reached over half of the $10,000 goal. If you would like to donate, click the link below. https://www.gofundme.com/f/elgin-johnson-memorial-fund. Visitation for Elgin is set for Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Bullard. The funeral will be Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler.

