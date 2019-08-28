WISE COUNTY — Among the new laws taking effect on Sunday is one that originated in Overton. It allows kids to operate lemonade stands without the fear of having them shut down by police. House Bill 234 makes it legal for kids to operate lemonade stands on private property without having to obtain a permit. It sailed through both houses of the Legislature, and Governor Abbott signed it into law earlier this summer. Similar incidents have played out in recent years across the country. James Asher, whose two daughters operated a lemonade stand at their Wise County home earlier this summer without incident, says he’s glad the Legislature stepped in to put an end to that practice in Texas.