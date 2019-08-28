GLADEWATER — Gladewater police need help learning a man’s identity in connection to an ongoing investigation. According to our news partner KETK, the man is wanted for questioning in connection to counterfeit bills found in circulation. GPD says the fake bills are mostly $100 bills. The U.S. government provides this visual guide for identifying counterfeit bills. Anyone with any information about this individual or who has received fraudulent money is urged to contact Gladewater police at 903-845-2166 or report anonymously at https://local.nixle.com/tip/city-of-gladewater.