Reebok launches ‘Crystal Coated’ sneakers inspired by Cardi B’s nails
Posted/updated on:
August 29, 2019 at
5:20 am
Reebok
(NEW YORK) -- Reebok has launched one of their blingiest sneaker looks yet.
The latest release was inspired by the brand's collaboration with Cardi B in her new "Nails" commercial that features a funny scene where her nails grow long enough to tie up her Reebook sneakers while she is sitting under a hairdryer.
The brand describes its new Crystal Coated Club C's on their website as a "Classic silhouette. Swarovski-studded. Totally unexpected."
"Like the queen of hip-hop, this drop is one of a kind," the company said.
These crystallized kicks are limited-edition, and only 100 pairs have been created. They won't be available to shop directly on Reebok's website, but fans can win them through Amazon Alexa or Google Home.
