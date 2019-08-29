ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Amy Schumer is emotional about the end of her maternity leave.

In a new Instagram post, the comedian and actress shared a photo of herself with her son, 3-month-old Gene, napping on a sofa, and noted that she’s conflicted about heading back to work.

Using emojis, she captioned the picture: “back to work this week. Feeling like [flushed] [heartbroken] [sad] [excited].”

Schumer, 38, revealed last October that she and her husband, chef Chris Fischer, 39, were expecting their first child less than a year after they wed in a private ceremony in Malibu, California. She gave birth on May 5.

