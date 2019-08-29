Today is Thursday August 29, 2019
Gallery Main Street Marks 10 Years, Plans Move to Plaza Tower

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2019 at 9:52 am
TYLER — Tyler’s Gallery Main Street, on the downtown square, marked its 10th anniversary Wednesday with a celebration, a new art exhibit — and information about its impending move. The city of Tyler’s Main Street Department — including the gallery — will soon join the non-profit Heart of Tyler and Visit Tyler in the nearby Plaza Tower, currently undergoing major renovations. The city’s Stephanie Franklin says it’s all about “creating a space that has synergy for tourists.” Visitors will find maps, general visitor info, and local merchandise, along with the gallery. Franklin says it’s a ten-year lease arrangement, and she hopes to have the move complete by early November.

TYLER — Tyler’s Gallery Main Street, on the downtown square, marked its 10th anniversary Wednesday with a celebration, a new art exhibit — and information about its impending move. The city of Tyler’s Main Street Department — including the gallery — will soon join the non-profit Heart of Tyler and Visit Tyler in the nearby Plaza Tower, currently undergoing major renovations. The city’s Stephanie Franklin says it’s all about “creating a space that has synergy for tourists.” Visitors will find maps, general visitor info, and local merchandise, along with the gallery. Franklin says it’s a ten-year lease arrangement, and she hopes to have the move complete by early November.

