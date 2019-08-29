DOJ IG "found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media." I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice.

Inspector general finds Comey violated policy on Trump memos, DOJ declines prosecution

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2019 at 9:35 am

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC(WASHINGTON) -- The Justice Department's inspector general on Thursday released a report scrutinizing fired FBI Director James Comey's handling of memos detailing his interactions with President Donald Trump, concluding he violated DOJ and FBI policies.



Inspector General Michael Horowitz first revealed in June 2018 that his office was investigating Comey's decision to reveal the memos to a friend following his May 2017 firing, who later shared the contents of the memos with a reporter.



"The OIG determined that Comey violated applicable policies and his FBI Employment Agreement by providing one of the unclassified memos that contained official FBI information, including sensitive investigative information, to his friend with instructions for the friend to share the contents of the memo with a reporter," the IG's office said in a statement. "Upon completing its investigation, the OIG provided its factual findings to the Justice Department for a prosecutorial decision regarding Comey’s conduct, as required by the Inspector General Act. After reviewing the matter, the DOJ declined prosecution."



Comey has publicly said he considered the memos as personal materials, but said prior to sharing him he made select redactions of information that could be considered classified. However, the FBI later determined that at least one memo contained information at a low level of classification that Comey did not redact.



Comey tweeted his reaction to the report, calling out "those who defamed me" and suggested his handling of the memos would result in his prosecution.

DOJ IG "found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media." I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

