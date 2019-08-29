SHREVEPORT — An East Texas woman was sentenced on Wednesday for setting her ex-boyfriend’s Shreveport home on fire. According to our news partner KETK, Caddo Judge Ramona Emmanuel sentenced Bridget Nicole Ebarb of Henderson to three-years probation for starting the 2017 fire. The 37 year-old was convicted in July on a charge of simple arson. The judge also ordered Ebarb to under-go a mental evaluation and treatment. She was not ordered to pay restitution and was released. Ebarb had faced up to 15 years in prison.