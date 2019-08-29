Today is Thursday August 29, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Henderson Woman Convicted for Torching Ex’s Home Sentenced

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2019 at 12:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SHREVEPORT — An East Texas woman was sentenced on Wednesday for setting her ex-boyfriend’s Shreveport home on fire. According to our news partner KETK, Caddo Judge Ramona Emmanuel sentenced Bridget Nicole Ebarb of Henderson to three-years probation for starting the 2017 fire. The 37 year-old was convicted in July on a charge of simple arson. The judge also ordered Ebarb to under-go a mental evaluation and treatment. She was not ordered to pay restitution and was released. Ebarb had faced up to 15 years in prison.

Henderson Woman Convicted for Torching Ex’s Home Sentenced

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2019 at 12:56 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SHREVEPORT — An East Texas woman was sentenced on Wednesday for setting her ex-boyfriend’s Shreveport home on fire. According to our news partner KETK, Caddo Judge Ramona Emmanuel sentenced Bridget Nicole Ebarb of Henderson to three-years probation for starting the 2017 fire. The 37 year-old was convicted in July on a charge of simple arson. The judge also ordered Ebarb to under-go a mental evaluation and treatment. She was not ordered to pay restitution and was released. Ebarb had faced up to 15 years in prison.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement