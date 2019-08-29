TYLER — In July a design day for Gassaway Park was held; on September 21 those visions will become a reality. Volunteers from the community, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, and the City of Tyler Parks and Rec will join KaBOOM! to transform an empty site into a kid-designed, state-of-the-art playground. The upgrade at Gassaway Park will transform an empty site into a kid-designed, state-of-the-art playground in just six hours.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 21

8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Kick-off ceremony

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Best viewing of playground construction

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Final construction phase

2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Ribbon-cutting ceremony

(Times approximate)

WHERE: Gassaway Park

3096 Shady Trail Dr.

Tyler, TX 75702

WHO: Hundreds of community volunteers KaBOOM!, City of Tyler’s Parks and Rec Department and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas’ staff and representatives.