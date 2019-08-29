Today is Thursday August 29, 2019
Whitehouse Splits with Police Chief

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2019 at 3:55 pm
WHITEHOUSE — The City of Whitehouse has parted ways with their police chief. According to our news partner KETK, the city announced the decision on Thursday. Chief Ed Morris took over the department in October 2015 after Chief Craig Shelton resigned in May upon allegations of assaulting an officer’s wife. Those charges against Shelton were eventually dropped. Morris leaves the department with more than four decades experience in law enforcement. No announcement on the direction the city will take or who the interim police chief will be.

