Today is Thursday August 29, 2019
Report: Student Suspensions Drop after Texas Modifies Law

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2019 at 3:50 pm
DALLAS (AP) – A nonprofit that advocates for children says the rate of student suspensions has fallen by nearly a third since the state implemented a law barring suspensions except in extreme circumstances. The 2017 Texas law permits suspensions for major violations such as assault or bringing a weapon or drugs to school. The Dallas Morning News reports that Texas public schools suspended more than 101,000 students in prekindergarten to second grade during the 2015-16 school year. Texans Care for Children released a report Wednesday revealing that those figures dropped by 31% to 70,197 in the 2017-18 school year. Youngsters in foster care, black children and those in special education are more likely to be suspended. Killeen’s school district has allotted around $1.5 million to address mental health and other needs.

