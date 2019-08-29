Today is Thursday August 29, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trump canceling trip to Poland to stay in US as Hurricane Dorian moves toward Florida

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2019 at 3:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Bartek71/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump said he will send Vice President Mike Pence in his place to Poland so that he can stay in Washington and monitor Hurricane Dorian.

He said he would reschedule his trip to Poland.

The president was scheduled to visit to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Trump canceling trip to Poland to stay in US as Hurricane Dorian moves toward Florida

Posted/updated on: August 29, 2019 at 3:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Bartek71/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump said he will send Vice President Mike Pence in his place to Poland so that he can stay in Washington and monitor Hurricane Dorian.

He said he would reschedule his trip to Poland.

The president was scheduled to visit to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement