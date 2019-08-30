L-R: Linda Hamilton and Natalia Reyes in “Terminator: Dark Fate”/Paramount(NEW YORK) — Three months after the first trailer was released, Paramount has released a second action-packed trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, the film that will reunite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since producer/director James Cameron’s 1991 blockbuster, Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Produced by Cameron and co-written and directed by Deadpool‘s Tim Miller, the plot mirrors 1984’s original The Terminator: a savior is sent from the future to protect a young woman in the present — Daniella, played by Natalia Reyes — from a futuristic killing machine sent by the machine-mind Skynet.

This time, there’s a new, more advanced terminator — the Rev 9, is played by Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Diego Luna. Daniella’s savior is Grace, played by Mackenzie Davis, a human-robot hybrid who apparently identifies as human.

Fittingly, the new trailer dropped just after midnight August 30. As any Terminator fan knows, August 29, 1997 is the date Skynet achieved artificial intelligence, and began wiping out the human race.

The date “was supposed to be judgment day,” says Hamilton’s Sarah Connor in the new trailer. “But I changed the future. Saved three billion lives.”

“You may have changed the future,” declares Grace. “But you didn’t change our fate.”

Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1.

