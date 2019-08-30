Placer County Sheriffs Office(KINGS BEACH, Calif.) — Sheriff’s deputies near Lake Tahoe arrived ready to help on Tuesday morning after receiving a call from a motel that a bear cub was trapped in a nearby dumpster.

When Placer County officers arrived at the motel in Kings Beach, just west of the California-Nevada state line, they found the cub’s sibling making an attempt to open the dumpster. The mama bear was also on the scene.

In video posted to Facebook by the sheriff’s office, the trapped cub is heard wailing as the deputies come up with their game plan.

Once the mama bear and sibling move away from the dumpster, one officer uses a police vehicle to block off the dumpster. The video shows an officer use a pole to push open the lid and then another officer very carefully places a ladder inside the dumpster.

After a few seconds, the cub emerges, and it runs off to rejoin its family.

