EAST TEXAS — Angelina County Commissioner Bobby Cheshire of Pct. 4 has been arrested on a felony charge of continuous violence against a family member. According to our news partner KETK, Cheshire, 51, also has been charged with misdemeanor counts of assault/family violence and interfering with emergency request for assistance. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Judge Billy Ball’s court and was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a bond of $10,000. Cheshire has since bonded out.