TYLER — A competition between Tyler Lee and John Tyler High School students that has happened for nearly 3 decades has kicked off. The students at both Tyler ISD high schools have a friendly competition each year to help feed hungry East Texans. Students are asking the community for their help by donating non-perishable food items or funds at the school of their choice in the 29th annual Pantry Raid . The food and funds the students collect will benefit East Texas Food Bank’s partners and feeding programs for help. The school that collects the most amount of food will earn bragging rights and proudly display the traveling trophy at their school for the year.