KILGORE — Kilgore College rolled out its new framework of eight week classes this week, breaking the mold of typical 16-week semesters. KC is the first college in East Texas to execute the eight-week terms, the new method of instruction, organizers say is proven to increase student success. Rather than one long 16-week fall and spring semester, most courses at KC are now split into two eight-week terms with a short break in between. The concept is not a new one, with colleges such as Odessa College and Amarillo College utilizing the new structuring.