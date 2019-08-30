TYLER — A Smith County K9 officer is saying goodbye to the department. K9 officer Endy retired from service Friday morning. Endy’s partner, Deputy Corey Cameron, made the decision due to recent medical challenges for the 8 year old Belgian Malinois. Endy is described as a cornerstone for the Smith County K9 Unit. Endy stood with Cameron since November 2013. Deputy Cameron will continue in the K9 Unit while the process of selecting a new K9 partner begins. Endy’s new job will be to revel in comfort at home with Deputy Cameron and his family.