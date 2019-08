TYLER — The City of Tyler Fire Department will commemorate a new fire engine at Station 10 next Friday. A “push in” celebration will welcome the new fire combatant. A “push-in” is a customary tradition in the fire service industry that reflects back to the horse-drawn carriage era when firefighters would actually push their trucks into the station to wash them them. The fun will take place at Station 10 on Omen road at 9 am.