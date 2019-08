BULLARD — The Bullard Police Department needs your help identifying a man accused of breaking into several vehicles. According to our news partner KETK, early Thursday morning, a man was seen trying to break into a vehicle between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. This happened on Willow Street in Bullard. Several reports have come from residents nearby that their vehicles were broken into and items were stolen. If you have any information contact Bullard Police at 903-894-7788.