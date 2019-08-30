BULLARD — The City of Bullard has a new city manager. According to our news partner KETK, David Hortman was named to the post Thursday by Mayor Pam Frederick. A seven-member search committee consisting of city council members and local stakeholders worked with recruiter Bob Turner of Strategic Government Resources through the hiring process.

The city said Hortman was considered “the best fit” for the position out of 50 applicants who applied. Hortman has worked for the City of Bullard since 2006, working his way up and into the Director of Utilities position. Hortman begins his new duties October 1.