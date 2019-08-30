TYLER — Tyler police are investigating a body that was discovered behind a Walmart in Northwest Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, Detective Andy Erbaugh says officers received the call around 2:30 p.m. Friday and were sent to the Walmart on Highway 64 West. Police said it appears the person likely died of natural causes. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The body was not immediately identified. According to police, the area behind the Walmart is known to have many members of the homeless community.