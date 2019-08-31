PHOENIX (AP) – The U.S. government has taken a major step to end a decades-old agreement governing the conditions and length of time in which immigrant children can be held. Government attorneys filed a notice of termination for what’s largely known as the Flores settlement agreement on Friday night. They say there have been significant changes in the law and in practice since the agreement was signed in 1997 and that new federal regulations issued last week implement the terms of the agreement. The agreement is supposed to end when the government has adopted its rules through regulation. But immigrant advocates say the new regulation, which would allow the government to detain families with children for much longer than it’s allowed now, “would eviscerate the settlement’s crucial protections for vulnerable children.” The government’s request has to be approved by a judge.