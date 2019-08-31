ABC News(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Dorian, now a powerful Category 4 with 145 mph winds, picked up strength early Saturday and also changed direction — with the current track forecast to possibly make landfall in the Carolinas late Wednesday.

Storm surge and gusty winds now pose the biggest threat for coastal Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina as the storm moves up the coast.

The latest forecast shows the storm curving up the Florida coast.

The Charleston area could see up to 15 inches of rain.

Earlier projections had Dorian making landfall in Florida on Tuesday as a Category 4.

Floridians should still expect to see storm surge, hurricane-force winds and up to 10 inches of rain — and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging residents to “remain vigilant and prepared.”

“We will hope that the trend continues, but there is still significant chance of a strike on the state of Florida,” DeSantis said during a news conference Saturday morning. “Even if it doesn’t directly strike Florida, this is a big, powerful storm — you’re still looking at really significant storm surge” and “major flooding.”

Some evacuation orders in Florida remain in effect.

“A bump in one direction or the other can have really significant ramifications in terms of impact,” the governor warned. “Everyone should continue to monitor the storm and follow the direction from your local officials.”

“We’re gonna continue to monitor the situation here in the state with fuel and traffic flows and take action as is necessary,” DeSantis said.

However, while Dorian is now expected to hit the Carolinas Wednesday night into Thursday morning, some models predict the storm won’t make landfall in the United States at all.

As residents in the Southeast scramble to prepare, those in the Bahamas are bracing for a direct hit.

Storm surge up to 15 feet and very strong winds are forecast for Sunday night into Monday morning.

“Let me be extremely clear: Those who refuse to evacuate place themselves in great danger from this very powerful and potentially life-threatening hurricane,” Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Friday. “Do not be foolish and try to brave out this hurricane.”

