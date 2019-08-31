TYLER — The Rusk TJC Citizens Promise has been selected as a finalist for a 2019 Texas Higher Education Star Award, Tyler Junior College officials have announced. All seven finalists and subsequent winners will be recognized during the 19th Annual Star Awards Ceremony Nov. 22 in Austin. In a news release, a TJC official says if the program is selected, it will be the college’s first Star Award. Created in February 2014, the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise is the first program of its kind in Texas. According to the college website, “this scholarship program will improve the lives of countless Rusk students and families.” Go to https://www.tjc.edu/RuskPromise to learn more about the program.