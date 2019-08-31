Today is Saturday August 31, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Rusk TJC Citizens Promise Program Named Star Award Finalist

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2019 at 4:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The Rusk TJC Citizens Promise has been selected as a finalist for a 2019 Texas Higher Education Star Award, Tyler Junior College officials have announced. All seven finalists and subsequent winners will be recognized during the 19th Annual Star Awards Ceremony Nov. 22 in Austin. In a news release, a TJC official says if the program is selected, it will be the college’s first Star Award. Created in February 2014, the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise is the first program of its kind in Texas. According to the college website, “this scholarship program will improve the lives of countless Rusk students and families.” Go to https://www.tjc.edu/RuskPromise to learn more about the program.

Rusk TJC Citizens Promise Program Named Star Award Finalist

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2019 at 4:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — The Rusk TJC Citizens Promise has been selected as a finalist for a 2019 Texas Higher Education Star Award, Tyler Junior College officials have announced. All seven finalists and subsequent winners will be recognized during the 19th Annual Star Awards Ceremony Nov. 22 in Austin. In a news release, a TJC official says if the program is selected, it will be the college’s first Star Award. Created in February 2014, the Rusk TJC Citizens Promise is the first program of its kind in Texas. According to the college website, “this scholarship program will improve the lives of countless Rusk students and families.” Go to https://www.tjc.edu/RuskPromise to learn more about the program.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement