vmargineanu/iStock(ODESSA, Texas) — Police in a pair of west Texas cities have reported at least one individual reportedly shooting at random people.

According to the Odessa Police Department, there may be two suspects involved in the shootings, which left multiple people injured.

The Midland Police Department posted to Facebook saying that they believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One vehicle is believed to be a gold or white Toyota truck. The other is a USPS Postal Van.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tells ABC News that President Trump has been briefed on the incident, and the White House continues to monitor the situation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

