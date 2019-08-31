Today is Saturday August 31, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Odessa Police Chief: 21 Shot, 5 Killed in Shooting

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2019 at 6:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ODESSA (AP) – Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke says that at least 21 people have been injured by gunfire and five killed in a shooting in West Texas. At a news conference Saturday, Gerke also said that at least three law enforcement officers were among those shot. He spoke after a chaotic afternoon during which police reported that a suspect hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and began firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland, hitting multiple people. Police initially reported that there could be more than one shooter, but Gerke says authorities now believe it was one shooter. Gerke said he believes the threat is over but authorities remain vigilant.

Odessa Police Chief: 21 Shot, 5 Killed in Shooting

Posted/updated on: August 31, 2019 at 6:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

ODESSA (AP) – Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke says that at least 21 people have been injured by gunfire and five killed in a shooting in West Texas. At a news conference Saturday, Gerke also said that at least three law enforcement officers were among those shot. He spoke after a chaotic afternoon during which police reported that a suspect hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and began firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland, hitting multiple people. Police initially reported that there could be more than one shooter, but Gerke says authorities now believe it was one shooter. Gerke said he believes the threat is over but authorities remain vigilant.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement