liveslow/iStock(NEW YORK) -- The fourth Democratic primary debate is scheduled for Oct. 15 in Ohio, the Democratic National Committee announced Saturday. A second night will be held on Oct. 16 if more than 10 candidates qualify.



So far, all 10 candidates participating in the upcoming Sept. 12 debate in Houston are expected to participate in October: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.



An announcement on the venue, hosts, and timing for the debate is forthcoming.



The same polling and grassroots funding threshold qualifications announced by the DNC earlier this year will still apply for the October debates. The campaigns will have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 1 to qualify.



Candidates must receive 2% or more support in at least four national polls, or polls conducted in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada and publicly released between June 28 and August 28 and receive donations from at least 130,000 unique donors with a minimum of 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.



Tom Steyer, Marianne Williamson and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard did not quality for September's debate, but will have a chance to re-join the others for October.



In order to meet the DNC polling requirement, each poll must be sponsored by one or more of the following organizations approved by the DNC: The Associated Press, ABC News, CBS News, CNN, the Des Moines Register, Fox News, Monmouth University, NBC News, The New York Times, National Public Radio, Quinnipiac University, University of New Hampshire, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, the Washington Post, and Winthrop University.



If any candidate does not meet both thresholds, they will not be able to participate in the October debate.

