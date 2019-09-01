AUSTIN — Approximately $666,667 for Van Zandt County Regional Airport was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission at its August meeting. According to a news release, the funds will be used for planned airport improvements, which include design and construction for a hangar. Officials say a project consultant will be selected this summer. Project costs will be funded through the city of Wills Point and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system, according to the release. This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing, and maintaining community airports.