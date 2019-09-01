GLADEWATER — The Gladewater Economic Development Corporation is teaming up with Gladewater ISD to assist in funding the District’s new technical skills development curriculum at Gladewater High School. According to GHS Principal Cathy Bedair, the new classes got underway in August with 21 students enrolled. “It is our hope that as this program grows, we can increase the diversity and the number of skills development classes we offer moving forward,” Bedair said in a news release. Technical Skills Development classes are free to Gladewater High School students and may be eligible for dual credit, according to the release.