BOSTON (AP) – Civil liberty groups and reform-minded district attorneys are pushing to bring greater transparency to the process of highlighting police officers who have committed misconduct and could undermine criminal cases if they took the stand. Many are concerned that prosecutors around the country aren’t always sharing information about problem cops with defense attorneys, thus raising the prospect that defendants don’t get a fair trial. Under a Supreme Court ruling, prosecutors must turn over any exculpatory evidence, including officers with credibility issues. Some recently elected prosecutors in cities like Houston and St. Louis are drawing attention to the list. At the same time, the American Civil Liberties Union and defense attorneys have sued to make the list public in New York City and New Hampshire.