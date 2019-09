LAKE TYLER — A drowning at Lake Tyler is under investigation. According to our news partner KETK, sources say 22-year-old Natalie Orr of Bullard has been identified as the woman who drowned Sunday evening after jumping from a boat in Party Cove, off FM 3341 and Eastside Road. Game Wardens found her body after 7:00 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered. Tyler Police are conducting the investigation.